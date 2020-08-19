-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chico’s FAS.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $280.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.53 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

In other news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks purchased 77,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 186,176 shares of company stock valued at $243,279. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $184.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.09. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.