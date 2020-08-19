0Chain (ZCN) One Day Volume Hits $159,328.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00002605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a total market cap of $14.79 million and $159,328.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002267 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002401 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (XND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00098319 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

