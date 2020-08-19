$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.54. Mastercard posted earnings of $2.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $9.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.24.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,884,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,156,679,000 after acquiring an additional 470,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,735,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,318,022,000 after buying an additional 356,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,617,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,026,634,000 after buying an additional 767,923 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,739,858,000 after buying an additional 97,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,686,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,375,225,000 after buying an additional 158,919 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $331.00. 3,022,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,231. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.97. The company has a market capitalization of $330.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

