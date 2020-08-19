14,037 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,037 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.6% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 848.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,870,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $493,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $771,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,841 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6,663.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,127,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $297,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,556.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $486.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.33. The company has a market capitalization of $303.49 billion, a PE ratio of 91.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $499.84.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.27.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

