16,303 Shares in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 18.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,624,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,818,000 after buying an additional 1,926,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,534,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $978,720,000 after buying an additional 79,936 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Cigna by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,478,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,102,182,000 after buying an additional 161,060 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Cigna by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $746,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cigna by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,414,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $305,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at $10,139,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 4,338 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $932,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,407 shares of company stock worth $49,672,819. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.54. 39,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,065. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

