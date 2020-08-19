$2.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) to post sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. AON posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $10.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on AON from $236.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

AON traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,065. AON has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other AON news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $298,695.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 102,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in AON by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.