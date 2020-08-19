2,014 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,671.00.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $40.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,558.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,025.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,496.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,379.68. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

