25,500 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000. Dollar General accounts for about 2.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.98. 2,004,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,831. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.93. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $202.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar General from $202.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total value of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

