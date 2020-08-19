2,582 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Purchased by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.09.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.