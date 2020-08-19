$3.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) will report sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.70 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year sales of $15.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $15.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $19.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.24.

MA stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.00. 3,022,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $310.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

