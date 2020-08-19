365,256 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 365,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.06. The company had a trading volume of 208,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average is $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

