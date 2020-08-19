3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of 3M worth $119,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.13. 94,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,010. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.76. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

