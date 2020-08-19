6,927 Shares in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) Acquired by FAI Wealth Management

FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,811,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $12,214,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $11,460,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,723,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,661,000 after acquiring an additional 896,868 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $6,360,000.

Shares of RQI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.20. 34,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,473. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

