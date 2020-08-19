$71.74 Million in Sales Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will report $71.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.77 million and the lowest is $53.84 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $268.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $433.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.55 million to $512.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $772.59 million, with estimates ranging from $653.86 million to $922.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

XHR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. 15,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,742. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $22.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

