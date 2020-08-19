$801.28 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Aug 19th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will post $801.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $697.00 million and the highest is $887.31 million. Spirit AeroSystems posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPR. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 521.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,861. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

