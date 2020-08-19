$9.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post $9.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.22 billion and the lowest is $8.99 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $39.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.66 billion to $39.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $39.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.01 billion to $40.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.07. 1,272,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,217,121. Oracle has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $165.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

