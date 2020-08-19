A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 5,666.7% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 71,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,733. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank raised A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

