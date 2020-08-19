AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 74.7% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

