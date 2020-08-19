AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,111. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

