Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Acquires 50 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 5.1% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $939,998,000 after buying an additional 287,288 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 764.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,917 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 122,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $262.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,647,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,569,957. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89. The company has a market capitalization of $744.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.