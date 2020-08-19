Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Accenture were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its position in Accenture by 307.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,192,000 after acquiring an additional 830,000 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 70.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,864,000 after purchasing an additional 718,170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Accenture by 21.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,864,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $467,599,000 after purchasing an additional 503,400 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 8,128.4% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 448,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,295,000 after purchasing an additional 443,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,062,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,719,000 after purchasing an additional 391,330 shares during the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,175. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.00 and its 200-day moving average is $196.68. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $234.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.96.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.