Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $6.58 million and $7.32 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Acute Angle Cloud

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, HADAX, LBank and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

