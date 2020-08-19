Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stake Lifted by Aubrey Capital Management Ltd

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 6.7% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.22.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,267,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,653,654. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $161.68 and a twelve month high of $268.00. The stock has a market cap of $663.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

