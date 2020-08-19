Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Raised by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $39.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,555.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,685. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,050.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,499.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,379.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

