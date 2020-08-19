Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $10.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,545.17. 84,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,499.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,031.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

