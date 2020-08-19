Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,383,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $3.79 on Wednesday, reaching $1,551.99. The company had a trading volume of 65,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,499.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1,379.03. The stock has a market cap of $1,031.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

