Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $6,035,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,082 shares of company stock worth $62,405,101. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.35. 14,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $111.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

