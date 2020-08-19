Analysts Expect Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.38. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on BERY. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $758,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $514,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,440. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,755,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,727 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 80.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 60,911 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 277.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,606,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,667 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,422. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $54.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.63.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

