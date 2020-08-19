Ankr (ANKR) Trading 16.9% Lower This Week

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, BitMax, ABCC and IDEX. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $70.21 million and $24.02 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00039310 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $649.01 or 0.05535611 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003449 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00045613 BTC.

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,829,566,044 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

Ankr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Binance DEX, ABCC, Bilaxy, BitMax, CoinExchange, Bithumb, Coinone, Bgogo, Coinall, Huobi Korea, Bitinka, Coinsuper, Hotbit, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

