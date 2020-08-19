ANON Reaches Market Cap of $61,407.48 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $61,407.48 and $25.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00138619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.83 or 0.01754835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00189146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00135220 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.