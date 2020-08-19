AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 70,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 18.0% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,139,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after acquiring an additional 173,529 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 746,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,522,202. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $212.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.