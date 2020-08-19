AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by FAI Wealth Management

FAI Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. FAI Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,850,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,110,000 after buying an additional 5,511,700 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 58.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,188,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at $97,908,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

T traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. 975,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,522,202. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $212.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

