Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Msci by 512.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Msci in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 82.5% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Msci by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Msci in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.15, for a total value of $792,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,646,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,898,240 in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSCI traded up $4.54 on Wednesday, hitting $366.20. 281,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.95. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $210.34 and a twelve month high of $398.49.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

