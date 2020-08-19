Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its position in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TPI Composites by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $5,252,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $3,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 682.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 171,912 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. 389,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. TPI Composites Inc has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.60.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.70). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $545,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $77,288.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,031 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

