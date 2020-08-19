Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys 500 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up approximately 2.4% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,780 shares of company stock worth $1,161,550 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.47. The stock had a trading volume of 267,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,578. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $322.86.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

