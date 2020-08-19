Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 16,900 Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 1.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,661 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,936,000 after acquiring an additional 876,522 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,299,000 after acquiring an additional 373,553 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $226,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,093 shares of company stock worth $18,524,845. 13.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,268. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $273.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

