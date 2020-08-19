Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000. MarketAxess comprises about 2.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $58,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 217.5% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter worth $77,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.03. 108,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,547. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.77 and its 200 day moving average is $438.40. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.49 and a fifty-two week high of $561.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.42.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.00.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.68, for a total transaction of $1,221,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

