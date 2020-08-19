Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Makes New $8.93 Million Investment in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 148,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,000. JD.Com accounts for approximately 4.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in JD.Com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in JD.Com by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in JD.Com by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in JD.Com by 2,895.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 643,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.Com in the first quarter valued at about $32,100,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.Com to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $3.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.32. The company had a trading volume of 23,255,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,743,244. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

