Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,519,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

