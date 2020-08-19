Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 700 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,004. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.53. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $345.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

