Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Sells 700 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,630 shares of company stock worth $11,304,929 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,004. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.53. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $345.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

