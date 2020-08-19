Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 856,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,334,000 after buying an additional 98,975 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 70,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $1,478,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. 2,853,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,620,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

