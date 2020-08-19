Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,533,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 451,140 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Bank of America worth $250,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,586 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,923,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,417,000 after acquiring an additional 414,622 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,613,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,603,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,634,000 after acquiring an additional 581,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,563,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,582 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,620,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

