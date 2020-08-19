Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Stake Raised by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 856,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,975 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 15.2% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.51. 2,853,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,620,000. The stock has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

