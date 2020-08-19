Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Marin is a California State chartered bank. “

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.01. 21,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $453.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 29.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 122,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.