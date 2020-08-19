Beaxy Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,144.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Beaxy token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beaxy has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.76 million and $10,144.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00039195 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $637.94 or 0.05438850 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003454 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,409,563 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

Beaxy Token Trading

Beaxy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

