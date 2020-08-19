BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $136.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.
BMRN traded down $43.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,194. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,504,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,447 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,754,000 after purchasing an additional 961,494 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,615,000 after purchasing an additional 532,179 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
