BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $136.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 80.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.29.

BMRN traded down $43.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,194. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,760 shares of company stock worth $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,809,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,504,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,447 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,214,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,290 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,021.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,132,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,754,000 after purchasing an additional 961,494 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,615,000 after purchasing an additional 532,179 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

