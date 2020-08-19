BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BNGO. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

BNGO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,265,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,990,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BioNano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,217.90% and a negative net margin of 390.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 252,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of BioNano Genomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

