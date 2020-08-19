BJs Wholesale Club Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 11,774 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 692% compared to the average volume of 1,486 call options.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,736.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 29,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,161,248.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 238,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,697 shares of company stock worth $5,249,310. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.00. 182,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.37.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.05.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.