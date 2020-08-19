Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.08. 724,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,347. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.95 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,782 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $67,769.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,512.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $31,780.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,439 shares of company stock worth $189,164. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 101.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 107.7% in the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 65.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

