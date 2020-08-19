Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 10.6% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth $713,677,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,531 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Boeing by 372,990.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after buying an additional 3,151,767 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,135,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Boeing by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,734,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,600,997,000 after buying an additional 769,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,993,144. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.39 and a 200-day moving average of $191.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.38.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

